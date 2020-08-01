Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,441 call options.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.83. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 in the last 90 days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

