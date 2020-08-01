M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE MHO opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 431.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

