James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.56 and a beta of 0.52.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of James River Group by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

