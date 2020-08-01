Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

DX stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $355.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 76.32%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

