Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

DIN stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 551.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

