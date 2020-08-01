Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

