Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.93.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Latest News

