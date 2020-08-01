Traders Buy Large Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,526% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

R1 RCM Upgraded by TheStreet to B-
R1 RCM Upgraded by TheStreet to B-
Ryder System Upgraded at TheStreet
Ryder System Upgraded at TheStreet
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Purple Innovation
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Purple Innovation
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United Parcel Service
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United Parcel Service
M/I Homes Upgraded at TheStreet
M/I Homes Upgraded at TheStreet
James River Group Raised to “B” at TheStreet
James River Group Raised to “B” at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report