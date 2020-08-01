Traders Buy Large Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,526% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

