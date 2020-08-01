Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

