Consolidated Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,123 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

CNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CNSL opened at $7.30 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $536.48 million, a PE ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 109,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

