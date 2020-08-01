Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AROC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Archrock stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Archrock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 4.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

