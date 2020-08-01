TheStreet Lowers AMREP (NYSE:AXR) to D

TheStreet cut shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. AMREP has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Get AMREP alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMREP by 19,456,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.