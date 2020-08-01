ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $767.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 331.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

