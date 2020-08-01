Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 142.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

AVDL opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $293.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

