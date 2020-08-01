Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Stock Price Down 5%

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 2,051 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Get Imperial Ginseng Products alerts:

Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 million for the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.