Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 18.2% Higher

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, 19,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 62,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $7.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

