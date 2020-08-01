Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST) Trading Down 2.1%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.47), 2,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 47,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.54).

The stock has a market cap of $111.01 million and a P/E ratio of -33.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.19.

About Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST)

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

