Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 545 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 542.50 ($6.68), approximately 148 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($6.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 545.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 531.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.13%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

