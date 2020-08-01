ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Stock Price Up 20.7%

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

ProPhotonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STKR)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

