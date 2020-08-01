Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 633.89 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.06), 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.12).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 663.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 640.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cpl Resources Company Profile (LON:CPS)

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

