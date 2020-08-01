Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Stock Price Down 25%

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 68,852 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 128,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.79.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Steven Harold Goldman purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,500.

Select Sands Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.