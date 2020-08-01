First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 1.8%

First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

First Farmers Finl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, First Farmers Bank & Trust Company, provides community banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana and Illinois. Its personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, debit cards, and IRAs; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and credit cards.

