Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fortem Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:FTMR) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, 645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Fortem Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Compeer Property that comprise one productive well covering an area of 3,200 gross acres in the Compeer area of eastern Alberta; and 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,960 acres located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Price Down 5%
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Price Down 5%
Sintana Energy Trading 18.2% Higher
Sintana Energy Trading 18.2% Higher
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Trading Down 2.1%
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Trading Down 2.1%
THIN FILM ELECT/S Stock Price Down 21.8%
THIN FILM ELECT/S Stock Price Down 21.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report