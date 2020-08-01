Bravatek Solutions (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Trading Down 37.5%

Shares of Bravatek Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BVTK) fell 37.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 22,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,201,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Bravatek Solutions (OTCMKTS:BVTK)

Bravatek Solutions, Inc provides security, defense, and information security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security solutions assist corporate entities, governments, and individuals in protecting their organizations and/or critical infrastructures against error, and physical and cyber-attacks.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Price Down 5%
Sintana Energy Trading 18.2% Higher
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Trading Down 2.1%
THIN FILM ELECT/S Stock Price Down 21.8%
