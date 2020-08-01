DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Shares Down 7.7%

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), 27,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $220,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

About DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

