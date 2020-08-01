Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Ecosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) shares dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,003,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,122,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ)

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.