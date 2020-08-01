Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading 3.2% Higher

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), 158,138 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.35 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “corporate” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.77.

In other news, insider Richard Logan purchased 235,000 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($28,919.52).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

