FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69.

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides banking services to its customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

