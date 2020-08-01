Daybreak Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Shares Down 10%

Daybreak Oil and Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:DBRM)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBRM)

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interests in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds a 30% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

