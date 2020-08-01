Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Up 2.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.34, approximately 15,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 193,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTL shares. Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price objective on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pi Financial set a C$1.45 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a market cap of $165.83 million and a PE ratio of 111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$157,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,300.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

