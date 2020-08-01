Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Down 3%

Gensource Potash Corp (CVE:GSP)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 6,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

About Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

