Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) Stock Price Down 25%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 47,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 24,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

