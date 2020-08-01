Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) Shares Down 3.6%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (CVE:BKM) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41, 7,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million and a P/E ratio of -43.04.

Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

