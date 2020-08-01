Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Shares Up 4.5%

Amarillo Gold Corp (CVE:AGC) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 455,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 296,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's principal property is the Mara Rosa Gold project that comprises approximately 60,000 hectares of exploration permits and 2,600 hectares of mining permits located near the village of Mara Rosa in the state of Goias.

