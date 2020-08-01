Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Shares Down 42.5%

Transatlantic Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TACI) shares traded down 42.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Transatlantic Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

