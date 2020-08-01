Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Shares Down 20%

Sunwin Stevia International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUWN) shares were down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUWN)

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells stevioside, a natural sweetener; and herbs used in traditional Chinese medicines and veterinary products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside and Chinese Medicines. The Stevioside segment produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

