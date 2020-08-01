Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Regenicin Inc (OTCMKTS:RGIN) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Regenicin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Regenicin, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers.

