Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Trading 33.5% Higher

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)’s stock price traded up 33.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Plaintree Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

