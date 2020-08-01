Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 0.1%

Prime Meridian Holding Co (OTCMKTS:PMHG) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.84, 18,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 5,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Prime Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

