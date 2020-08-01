Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) Trading Up 88.9%

Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK)’s stock price was up 88.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 485,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 960% from the average daily volume of 45,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK)

Northstar Electronics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

