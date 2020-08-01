CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Trading Down 5.2%

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58, approximately 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

CHBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get CHIBA BK LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.