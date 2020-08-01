BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Trading 1.2% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48, 1,638,429 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,545% from the average session volume of 61,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

