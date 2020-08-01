Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Microwave Filter Co., Inc (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.