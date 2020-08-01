PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.41 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.91), approximately 66,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 285,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40 ($0.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of PRS Reit from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company has a market cap of $365.02 million and a PE ratio of 20.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. PRS Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.22%.

About PRS Reit (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

