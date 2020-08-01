PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Down 1.8%

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.39 and last traded at $63.01, approximately 7,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered PERSIMMON/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $2.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

