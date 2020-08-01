Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Down 1.2%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 121,655 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 232,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Avalon Globocare alerts:

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 271.87% and a negative net margin of 1,086.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avalon Globocare by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avalon Globocare by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Avalon Globocare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Globocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Globocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.