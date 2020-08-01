Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 134,276 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 253,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

