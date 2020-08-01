HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $46.54, 586 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.