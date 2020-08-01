Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Shares Down 1.5%

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65, 522,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 431% from the average session volume of 98,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

