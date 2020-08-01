Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Shares Down 6.1%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.44 and last traded at $78.44, approximately 309 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

